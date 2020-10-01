Bollywood

Anushka Sharma expresses shock over UP 'rapes', says 'this is beyond comprehension, so distressing!'

By ANI

Raising questions over the power of society to instill "fear" in the minds of "such monsters", actor-producer Anushka Sharma on Thursday expressed shock over Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur 'rape' incident, which followed close on heels of Hathras 'gang-rape'.

The 'Paatal Lok' producer took to Instagram and said: "Barely any time has passed and we are hearing of another brutal rape!?! In which world do such monsters think they can do this to a young life," she wrote in her stories.

"This is beyond comprehension, so distressing! Is there any fear in the minds of such men? How do we as a society put fear in them and protect our women? #NoMercyForRapists #Balrampur," she added.

In Balrampur, a 22-year-old woman, who was allegedly gang-raped, died on the way to hospital on Wednesday.

Dev Ranjan, Balrampur Superintendent of Police, said her family had lodged a complaint of rape against two men. "Both have been arrested".

