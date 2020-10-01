Anushka Sharma expresses shock over UP 'rapes', says 'this is beyond comprehension, so distressing!'

Raising questions over the power of society to instill "fear" in the minds of "such monsters", actor-producer Anushka Sharma on Thursday expressed shock over Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur 'rape' incident, which followed close on heels of Hathras 'gang-rape'.

The 'Paatal Lok' producer took to Instagram and said: "Barely any time has passed and we are hearing of another brutal rape!?! In which world do such monsters think they can do this to a young life," she wrote in her stories.

"This is beyond comprehension, so distressing! Is there any fear in the minds of such men? How do we as a society put fear in them and protect our women? #NoMercyForRapists #Balrampur," she added.