Anushka Sharma enjoys delicious Podi Dosa in Cape Town; see photo

Bollywood actor-producer Anushka Sharma is currently in Cape Town with her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika.

She has actively been giving glimpses of her routine there, and fans just can't have enough of it.

Recently, in one of her Instagram stories, the 'Sui Dhaaga' actress shared a photo of a plate of 'Podi Dosa'. Anushka added the drool emoji and a bunch of hearts to her post. Oranges, coconut chutney and other condiments can also be seen placed on the table.

She also tagged the place and chef on her post. Take a look:

Anushka and Virat tied the knot in a fairytale wedding that was only attended by the couple's family and friends on December 11 in 2017. Post their nuptials in Italy, the couple hosted grand receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

The duo had welcomed their daughter at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 11, 2021.

On the work front, Anushka recently shared the teaser of her upcoming sports drama 'Chakda 'Xpress'. She will be seen playing the role of Jhulan Goswami as she dons the Indian jersey with her girl gang.

Anushka was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 film 'Zero' with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 04:31 PM IST