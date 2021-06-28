Anushka Sharma enjoys a quick breakfast session with Virat Kohli, feels 'mighty victorious'

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on Monday shared a cute selfie with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli from their breakfast time.
The couple and their daughter are currently in the UK, where India are set to play a five-match Test series against hosts England, with the first match set to begin in August.
In the picture, Kohli can be seen with a cup of tea or coffee, while Anushka is seen snacking on something.
"When you sneak in a quick breakfast and feel mighty victorious," she captioned the picture.
Anushka has actively been giving glimpses of her routine, and fans just can't have enough of it.
A few days back, in one of her Instagram stories, the 'Sui Dhaaga' actress shared a photo of a plate of hot lip-smacking samosas against the backdrop of the lush green cricket field.
Anushka was munching the desi delicacy, as she sat by the window sill of her hotel room which faced the stadium. Along with the picture, she wrote, "When bad light brings out hot samosas.
Anushka, who has over 50 million followers on Instagram, never misses a chance to impress her fans and followers with her mesmerizing pictures, quirky captions and fun videos.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka took a sabbatical from films after having four releases in 2018 - 'Pari', 'Sanju', 'Sui Dhaaga: Made In India' and 'Zero'. While she is yet to announce her next project as an actor, she has had her hands full as a producer.
Last year, she produced the Amazon Prime Video series 'Paatal Lok' and Netflix original film 'Bulbul', under her banner Clean Slate Filmz.