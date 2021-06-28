Anushka Sharma enjoys a quick breakfast session with Virat Kohli, feels 'mighty victorious'

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on Monday shared a cute selfie with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli from their breakfast time.

The couple and their daughter are currently in the UK, where India are set to play a five-match Test series against hosts England, with the first match set to begin in August.

In the picture, Kohli can be seen with a cup of tea or coffee, while Anushka is seen snacking on something.

"When you sneak in a quick breakfast and feel mighty victorious," she captioned the picture.