Anushka Sharma criticizes China's controversial dog meat festival Yulin: 'What will it take for them to ?!'

Meanwhile, the coronavirus, which is believed to have originated in horseshoe bats before crossing into humans at a market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, has forced China to reassess its relationship with animals, and it has vowed to ban the wildlife trade.

The government is considering new laws to ban the wildlife trade and safeguard pets.

The country imposed a ban in late February on the sale and consumption of wild animals, such as bats and snakes -- claiming the issue had become a health concern.

In April, Shenzhen became the first city in the mainland to ban the consumption of dogs, with others expected to follow the suit. The agriculture ministry also decided to classify dogs as pets rather than livestock, though it remains unclear how the reclassification will affect Yulin's trade.

Zhang Qianqian, an animal rights activist, was quoted as saying on Saturday at the Yulin festival that she believes eventually the dog meat festival will be banned.

"From what we understand from our conversations with meat sellers, leaders have said the consumption of dog meat won't be allowed in future," she said.

"But banning dog meat consumption is going to be hard and will take some time," Qianqian added.

