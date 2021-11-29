Anushka Sharma calls out husband Virat Kohli for 'hardly being at home' in latest Instagram post

Bollywood actor-producer Anushka Sharma, who is best-known for her unfiltered clap backs on social media, didn’t spare her cricketer-husband from the commentary either.

Recently, Virat took to Instagram and posted a picture with Anushak at a waterfront and wrote, “With you by my side, I am at home anywhere @anushkasharma”

Anushka hopped on the comments section and came up with a sassy reply stating, “Which is great because you are hardly home.”

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika, earlier this year.

Sharma recently spoke about her pregnancy amid the pandemic, how hard her first trimester was and how badly she wanted a baby shower.

In an interview with Grazia, Anushka stated that the initial months of her pregnancy were 'awful' and it was nice to have her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli around, as he was not playing any matches at that time.

The actress also added that Virat supported her and cheered her on during her pregnancy.

Anushka further revealed that she was initially afraid of becoming a mother and kept wondering if she wouldn’t like being a mother? But, the actress said that she feels she has grown a lot as a person since she has had her baby.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka, who was last seen in the 2018 movie 'Zero', co-starring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, has produced two acclaimed projects - Amazon Prime Video web series 'Pataal Lok' and Netflix movie 'Bulbbul'.

She is currently producing 'Qala', which marks late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil's debut.

