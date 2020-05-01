Anushka Sharma birthday special: The trailblazer who showed one doesn't have to choose between stardom and star-wife

Anushka Sharma celebrates her 32nd birthday today. Touted as the bubbliest North Indian girl of tinsel town, Sharma carved a niche for herself in Bollywood and even went on to become one of the highest paid actresses in the industry.

Sharma made her acting debut in Aditya Chopra's romantic drama Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, and went on to deliver some scintillating performances onscreen with films like Band Baaja Baaraat, PK, Sultan, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Sui Dhaaga to name a few. Besides movies, she has even evolved as an entrepreneur with her own production house, brand ambassador to luxury brands, and the crusader for animal welfare.

Over the years, Anushka has faced flak for living off her husband’s success and limelight. However, the underlying truth is that she has been nothing but supportive by taking a backseat. She partakes in her man’s achievements and has been his biggest cheerleader in every stadium. An ambitious woman like Sharma never needed Virat to give her headlines. She was, is and will always be a trailblazer on her own.

Not to mention, the only time she lashed out was when former cricketer Farokh Engineer stated that she gets VIP treatment, claiming how selectors served her cups of tea. He apologised later, but it was only after Sharma spoke in her defence. There’s only so much a person can take, when they are belittled as just a star-wife, tossing away their accomplishments that were self-made.