Anushka Sharma Birthday Special: Best moments of the actor-producer with Virat and Vamika

Anushka Sharma is a name that we are all familiar with. She is an Indian actress and producer born on 1 May 1988.

She is one of highest paid actresses in India. She has received several awards including a Filmfare Award.

She has a bubbly personality and she always has a smile on her face.

Her best known films include 'Dil Dhadakne Do', 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' and 'PK'.

She has been married to cricketer Virat Kohli since December 2017 and the couple welcomed a beautiful baby girl Vamika on 11 January 2021.

Here are some of her happiest moments with her family: