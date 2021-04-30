Anushka Sharma Birthday Special: Best moments of the actor-producer with Virat and Vamika

Anushka Sharma is a name that we are all familiar with. She is an Indian actress and producer born on 1 May 1988.
She is one of highest paid actresses in India. She has received several awards including a Filmfare Award.
She has a bubbly personality and she always has a smile on her face.
Her best known films include 'Dil Dhadakne Do', 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' and 'PK'.
She has been married to cricketer Virat Kohli since December 2017 and the couple welcomed a beautiful baby girl Vamika on 11 January 2021.
Here are some of her happiest moments with her family:
This is probably the only good thing that happened during 2020. Anushka and Virat took care and played with some gorgeous little puppies and dogs.
Here is the sweetest picture of mother and daughter. Anushka is truly a lovely mummy to her little baby girl. Virat Kohli's caption for this picture is so kind.
This happy couple not only carries each other through the difficulties in life but they also carry each other in the literal sense. Here is Anushka showing everyone the ability of girl power.
Seeing this happy couple makes us happy.
The view is pretty but this couple and the love they share for each other is way prettier.
Anushka's smile could light up the world for sure. Here is the lovely pair sharing a hallmark moment.
A picture perfect moment of the whole family. This picture has so much joy and love in it, it could bring anyone to tears, tears of joy of course.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)