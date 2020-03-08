Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's throwback picture on a scooty is too cute to handle

Ever since Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli became a couple, the duo have been giving #majourcouplegoals to the millennials. Popularly known as Virushka, the couple got hitched in 2017 and ever since fans are seen gushing each time either of them post a cute picture together.

Recently, an adorable throwback picture of the Indian skipper with the famous B-town actress sitting on a scooter surfaced on the internet and fans cannot seem to keep calm! Alongside them, Shikhar Dhawan and his wife can also be seen seated on a scooter with their little kid.