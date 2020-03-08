Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's throwback picture on a scooty is too cute to handle

Ever since Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli became a couple, the duo have been giving #majourcouplegoals to the millennials. Popularly known as Virushka, the couple got hitched in 2017 and ever since fans are seen gushing each time either of them post a cute picture together.
Recently, an adorable throwback picture of the Indian skipper with the famous B-town actress sitting on a scooter surfaced on the internet and fans cannot seem to keep calm! Alongside them, Shikhar Dhawan and his wife can also be seen seated on a scooter with their little kid.
Here is a look at the cute picture that will make your Sunday even better:
Here are some more pictures from the actress's Instagram account that prove this duo is too cute to handle. Take a look:
On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in Aanand L. Rai's 'Zero'. The movie did not do quite well at the box office, however, the actress was lauded for her stellar performance.
