Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's COVID-19 fundraiser effort surpasses target, raises over Rs 11 crore

Actress Anushka Sharma on Friday shared that the COVID-19 fundraiser she started with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, has surpassed its target, raising Rs 11,39,11,820.

Virat and Anushka started the fundraiser campaign on May 7. The couple collaborated with crowd-funding platform Ketto for the campaign #InThisTogether and donated Rs 2 crore towards the initiative.

They had aimed to raise Rs 7 crore for COVID-19 relief in India.

On Friday, Anushka shared a note on Instagram that reads, "Thanks to all we have surpassed our target! Funds raised for Covid Relief Rs 11,39,11,820 #inthistogether."