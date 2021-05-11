Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli raise Rs 5 crore for COVID-19 relief, thank people

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli on Tuesday thanked everyone as they managed to raise Rs 5 crore through their campaign to raise funds for COVID-19 relief work.

The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actor took to Instagram and shared a story that read, 'A big thank you to all the people who helped us reach this milestone.'

Anushka, on Sunday, had penned a heartfelt note for all the healthcare and frontline workers, lauding their efforts.

She said, "We'd like to say a big thank you to all our healthcare and frontline workers, their dedication is truly inspiring." She further added, "You continue to risk your lives for the nation, and for that, we are eternally grateful to you. You are the real heroes, for Virat and I, and for the nation."