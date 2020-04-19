Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli play ludo with family, actress accepts defeat in a hilarious way

After monopoly, star couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli has taken to ludo to pass their time amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Anushka on Saturday took to Instagram story and shared a screenshot in which she can be seen playing the online ludo game along with her husband and her parents.

In the image, it is clearly visible that Virat and Anushka's parents are way ahead of her in the game while Anushka's all four pieces are still inside the house.

Accepting her defeat in a hilarious way, Anushka wrote: "I am not losing...I am staying home and practising social distancing."