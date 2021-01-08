Anusha Dandekar Birthday special: The gorgeous diva's love life and recent break up with Karan Kundra

VJ, actress and singer Anusha Dandekar turns 39. Born in Khartoum, Sudan, Anusha is the stylish diva who has featured in several shows.
Anusha Dandekar dated Roadies star Rannvijay for a while. After the stars called it quits, Anusha met TV and Film actor Karan Kundra. Anusha and Karan dated for around five years.
Their love story started on an airport in a typical Bollywood fashion. Both stars soon started dating after they first met. Both Anusha and Karan were very vocal about their relationship and posted many photos together on Instagram.
There were several speculations surrounding Anusha’s breakup with Karan Kundra but none of the two claimed or denied anything regarding it for a long time.
Recently, Anusha opened up about her feelings and poured her heart out in an Instagram post. She wrote “yes I love hard, so hard, yes I don’t leave till there is nothing left for me to try and fight for, yes even I’m human, yes even I lost myself and some of my self-respect".
The actress claimed that she was cheated on and her words suggest that she has been through severe inner turmoil. She wrote “yes I’ve been cheated and lied to. Yes I waited for an apology, which never came, yes I learnt I actually had to apologize and forgive myself.”
The actress also talked about how she has been very vocal and open about her love life and emotions and hinted that it is time to move. She wrote “yes I grew, have grown and will continue to grow from all of it and look at the positive. You have watched me Love so openly. Now please watch me LOVE myself till I’m so full that I can share it with someone again someday".
Anusha ended by thanking everyone and said “Thank you for always loving me the way you do my A team! I love you. Forever grateful for the good and the bad, all are lessons learnt. My love story now begins with me.”
