Anusha and Shibani Dandekar DID NOT delete their 'Release Rhea' posts

This comes days after a user edited Shibani's Wikipedia page after she called out late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande for targeting Rhea.

"Shibani Dandekar (born 27 August 1980) is an Indian singer, actress and anchor and model. She began her flop career working as a television anchor in American television," the edited version read.

"Following her return to India, she began hosting several shows in Hindi television and events, besides working as a model and a flop singer as well. None of her songs have ever been published. She was one of the co-hosts of the 2019 ICC cricket World Cup."

Lokhande addressed her followers on social media, following Rhea's arrest. She penned down a post raising questions about Rhea’s relationship with Sushant, calling the latter ‘irresponsible and careless’.

"Would anyone, who claims to have loved someone so deeply, allow the other person to consume drugs claiming to know his mental state and condition?" she added.

Reacting to the post, Shibani wrote on Twitter, “This woman clearly wants her 2 seconds of fame and has capitalised on Rhea being targeted because she has had never dealt with her own relationship issues with Sushant.. she has been the driving force behind this and she needs to be called out!”

After three days of interrogation, the NCB arrested Rhea, 28, in a drugs case linked to Rajput's death, following which she was sent to judicial custody till September 22 by a local court.