Anurag Kashyap’s 'Gangs of Wasseypur' is the only Indian film in The Guardian’s Top 100 films of the century

British daily The Guardian recently came up with a list of 100 Best Films of the 21st century. Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur is the only Indian film present in the list, and has bagged the 59th position. Kashyap took to Instagram to share the list, while also mentioning that he was honoured but didn’t agree to the entire list.

“So many films which are my favourites can’t be below my film.. and “the Dark Knight” deserves to be way up. The number 1 film in the list I totally agree with. That’s my absolute favourite of the 21st century,” he wrote.