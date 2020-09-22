Anurag Kashyap's former assistant reveals an actress had suggested sexual favours in exchange for work

Ever since actress Payal Ghosh levelled sexual harassment charges, Anurag Kashyap has received support from several other Bollywood colleagues including filmmakers Hansal Mehta, Vasan Bala and Anubhav Sinha. His ex-wives Aarti Bajaj and Kalki Koechlin have stood by him as have actresses Taapsee Pannu, Tisca Chopra, Surveen Chawla, and Mahie Gill among others. Now, Kanshyap's former assistant Jaydeep Sarkar has also shared a string of tweets, defending the filmmaker.

On Monday, Sarkar took to Twitter to share an incident that occurred while he was working with Anurag. A female actress had suggested sexual favours in exchange for work and the 'Sacred Games' director had refused it, revealed the former assistant.

"This is the right time to recount this story. I was an assistant with @anuragkashyap72 in 2004. I was looking into secondary casting for ‘Gulaal’ and was meeting many actors. A young actress, who really wanted a part in the film insisted she wanted to meet Anurag," he wrote.

"She waited a while and then Anurag got done with a narration and agreed to meet her. The young actress probably assumed the only way to get the role was through the ‘casting couch’. She tried suggesting a few ‘favours’ verbally," he added.