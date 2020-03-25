Anurag Kashyap's fan tries luck by sharing audition tape on Twitter, filmmaker has an epic reaction

Anurag Kashyap's fan tried his luck and tweeted an audition video to grab the director's attention. Much to his surprise, not only did Anurag respond to the video, he also told the fan that he was impressed by his act.
'Gangs of Wasseypur' filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is an avid Twitter user and is quite active on the site. The director, on Tuesday, shared his views about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech, addressing the nation about 21 days lock down. A fan took his Twitter handle and shared an audition tape where he had performed a killing scene. Sharing the video on Anurag Kashyap's wall he wrote, “Sir Acting is my passion My Acting audition video Aggressive Acting Performance Negative Role / Killing Scene Perform HochoDiamond suitPerforming arts #Acting #passion Clapper board.”
Soon after Anurag came across the video, he responded, “Bhai .. tu to aankhon se hi maar daale kisi ko .. uff hai yaar. "
The fan who obviously was at cloud nine at this point, wrote back, "Sir Thank you so much for you responce Folded hands.Big dream to work in your project "
Check out the post here:
Netizens also urged the 'Manmarziyaan' director to cast the fan in his next film. A user wrote, "Sir wasseypur jaise picture mein aisa lunda toh chal hi jaayega."
The filmmaker who's often criticised PM Modi, took to the micro-blogging website and thanked him after the latter addressed the nation about 21 days lockdown.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.
In a televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Modi said that it is vital to break the chain of the disease and experts have said that at least 21 days are needed for it.
Inputs by ANI
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)