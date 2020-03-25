Anurag Kashyap's fan tries luck by sharing audition tape on Twitter, filmmaker has an epic reaction

Anurag Kashyap's fan tried his luck and tweeted an audition video to grab the director's attention. Much to his surprise, not only did Anurag respond to the video, he also told the fan that he was impressed by his act.

'Gangs of Wasseypur' filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is an avid Twitter user and is quite active on the site. The director, on Tuesday, shared his views about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech, addressing the nation about 21 days lock down. A fan took his Twitter handle and shared an audition tape where he had performed a killing scene. Sharing the video on Anurag Kashyap's wall he wrote, “Sir Acting is my passion My Acting audition video Aggressive Acting Performance Negative Role / Killing Scene Perform HochoDiamond suitPerforming arts #Acting #passion Clapper board.”

Soon after Anurag came across the video, he responded, “Bhai .. tu to aankhon se hi maar daale kisi ko .. uff hai yaar. "

The fan who obviously was at cloud nine at this point, wrote back, "Sir Thank you so much for you responce Folded hands.Big dream to work in your project "

