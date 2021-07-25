Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah says she got 'hate' for discussing sex, pregnancy, drugs with father in YouTube vlog

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah recently opened up on the 'hate' she got on her Father's Day special vlog on YouTube which featured her father.
In Aaliyah's Father Day vlog, the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' director fielded awkward questions from his daughter about premarital sex, drugs, pregnancy, porn, her daughter's boyfriend Shane Gregoire and more.
Aaliyah Kashyap, during an appearance on Zoom’s By Invite Only, said that a lot of people slammed her for asking 'inappropriate' questions to her father.
"I have gotten a lot of messages of people talking about how it’s good to see such a progressive parent. People have questions and they are too afraid to ask their parents and so it’s nice for them to have a medium to get answers to their questions. But there’s also the other side - people that are a little more sheltered or reserved that aren’t very comfortable with it," the young diva said.
"You should have seen the comments on the video I made with my dad. There’s like these… I don’t even know what people have come on my channel… Full-on hate. Because sex and pregnancy and drugs and blah blah blah. They were just like, 'How can you talk to your parents about this? You should be ashamed of yourself,'" she added.
Aaliyah is the daughter of Anurag and his first wife Aarti Bajaj. The star kid lives in the United States US and shares glimpses of her life through social media, where she enjoys a massive fan base.
She has her own YouTube channel, in which she shares videos on various topics, ranging from relationships, mental issues, trolling, and much more.