Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah says she got 'hate' for discussing sex, pregnancy, drugs with father in YouTube vlog

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah recently opened up on the 'hate' she got on her Father's Day special vlog on YouTube which featured her father.

In Aaliyah's Father Day vlog, the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' director fielded awkward questions from his daughter about premarital sex, drugs, pregnancy, porn, her daughter's boyfriend Shane Gregoire and more.

Aaliyah Kashyap, during an appearance on Zoom’s By Invite Only, said that a lot of people slammed her for asking 'inappropriate' questions to her father.

"I have gotten a lot of messages of people talking about how it’s good to see such a progressive parent. People have questions and they are too afraid to ask their parents and so it’s nice for them to have a medium to get answers to their questions. But there’s also the other side - people that are a little more sheltered or reserved that aren’t very comfortable with it," the young diva said.