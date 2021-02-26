Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah opens up on being sexually assaulted as a minor by a middle-aged man

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap on Friday said that she has been targeted by many Instagram users with "degrading and disgusting" comments after she posted her picture in lingerie.

Aaliyah, who has over 20,000 followers on Instagram, said she is "frightened" by the remarks that she has been subjected to in the past few weeks.

She had posted a picture of herself late last month promoting a lingerie brand following which she said she was flooded with messages that pushed her to contemplate deleting her page on the photo-video sharing website.

"The past few weeks have been really hard on my mental health. Ever since I posted a photo of me in lingerie, I have been getting the most vile, degrading and disgusting comments. I have never felt more frightened than I have in the past few weeks to the point where I considered deleting my Instagram," she wrote in a lengthy statement.

Aaliyah said she initially tried to ignore the social media harassment, but felt there was a need to share her experience as such comments "contribute to the rape culture".