Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah asks him about premarital sex, here's what the filmmaker has to say

He said that we need to understand sexuality and sex and our own human body.

"We need to understand that first before we just jump into doing things out of peer pressure. Anything done out of peer pressure is not good. Anything done to look cool is not good. Anything done to belong to a certain group of people is not good. Do it because you want to do something, because you feel ready and you have someone. It has to be special," he said in the video.

Aaliyah also asked him how he would react if she told him that she was pregnant. Replying to this, the filmmaker said, "I will ask you, ‘Are you sure you want this?' And whatever you choose to do, I will always go with it."