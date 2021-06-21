Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah asks him about premarital sex, here's what the filmmaker has to say

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah, often shares interesting videos giving her followers a peek into her glamorous life.
Aaliyah studies in the US and reunited with her parents in Mumbai last month.
On the occasion of Father's Day, Aaliyah uploaded a special vlog on YouTube which features Anurag Kashyap.
The 'Gangs of Wasseypur' director fielded awkward questions from his daughter and talked about whether he likes her boyfriend, Shane Gregoire, and also shared his views on topics such as premarital sex and pregnancy.
When Anurag was asked about his take on premarital sex, he said that it is a question that was asked in the 1980s and added that people should get beyond it now.
He said that we need to understand sexuality and sex and our own human body.
"We need to understand that first before we just jump into doing things out of peer pressure. Anything done out of peer pressure is not good. Anything done to look cool is not good. Anything done to belong to a certain group of people is not good. Do it because you want to do something, because you feel ready and you have someone. It has to be special," he said in the video.
Aaliyah also asked him how he would react if she told him that she was pregnant. Replying to this, the filmmaker said, "I will ask you, ‘Are you sure you want this?' And whatever you choose to do, I will always go with it."
"I will accept it. Whatever choices you make, I will accept it. I would absolutely tell you that there is a price to pay for it but at the end of it, I will still be there," he added.
Aaliyah has a massive fan base and reach on social media. She has her own YouTube channel, in which she shares videos on various topics, ranging from relationships, mental issues, trolling, and much more.
Meanwhile, Aaliyah is dating Shane Gregoire and the two have been going strong. Shane often features in Aaliyah's videos.
Aaliyah is the daughter of Anurag and his first wife Aarti Bajaj. Anurag and Aarti had had tied the knot in 1997, however, they got divorced in 2009. Despite the separation, the duo continued to maintain cordial relations with each other.
