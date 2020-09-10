Anurag Kashyap's Birthday Special: 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Manmarziyaan' and other gems by the director

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, known for films like 'Dev.D', 'Gangs Of Wasseypur' and 'Manmarziyaan', is celebrating his birthday on Thursday.
The director and producer is known for his dark and unconventional films and has given us some rare gems in the recent years too.
On his birthday, here are some must-watch films and shows by Anurag Kashyap:
Sacred Games
Directed by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan, the blockbuster web series stars award-winning talents Saif Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Khan plays a Sikh cop in the TV series while Siddiqui plays a Mumbai-based crime lord. Pankaj Tripathi was seen in the role of a godman in the of the popular Netflix series Sacred Games. He has said that the role was his most challenging and toughest. The series also featured actors like Kubra Sait, Surveen Chawla, Radhika Apte, Kalki Koekchlin and Ranvir Shorey.
Gangs of Wasseypur
Anurag Kashyap’s dark thriller featured Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Richa Chadda, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Huma Qureshi and Vineet Kumar Singh. The two-part revenge saga is one of Kashyap's most successful projects and enjoys a cult following. Written by Kashyap and Zeishan Quadri, the 2012 film showed the underlying power struggles, politics and vengeance between three families.
Manmarziyaan
The film featured Abhishek Bachchan, Taapee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. In the Anurag Kashyap directorial, Taapsee played the protagonist, a woman who has an extra-marital affair, while Abhishek essayed the role of Robbie, a loving husband. The role of Pannu's on-screen boyfriend was played by Vicky Kaushal.
Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai
The film, Kashyap's exploration of a marriage in a middle class household and how it is shaped by financial concerns, revolves around a bank cashier, Sarita, and her unemployed husband, Sushant, played by 'Mirziya' star Saiyami Kher and 'Moothon' actor Roshan Mathew.
Struggling to pay her bills, Sarita's life takes a turn when she chances upon a secret source of seemingly unlimited cash in her home.
'Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai' is Anurag Kashyap's fourth Netflix project after 'Sacred Games', 'Lust Stories' and 'Ghost Stories'. It also features Amruta Subhash and Rajshri Deshpande.
Raman Raghav 2.0
'Raman Raghav 2.0', starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vicky Kaushal, released in 2016. The thriller is based on the notorious serial killer Raman Raghav, while 'Masaab' star Kaushal will don the role of a cop in the movie.
Raman Raghav, also known as Psycho Raman, was a psychopathic serial killer who terrorised the streets of Mumbai in the mid-1960s.
