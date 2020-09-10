Anurag Kashyap's Birthday Special: 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Manmarziyaan' and other gems by the director

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, known for films like 'Dev.D', 'Gangs Of Wasseypur' and 'Manmarziyaan', is celebrating his birthday on Thursday.

The director and producer is known for his dark and unconventional films and has given us some rare gems in the recent years too.

On his birthday, here are some must-watch films and shows by Anurag Kashyap:

Sacred Games

Directed by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan, the blockbuster web series stars award-winning talents Saif Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Khan plays a Sikh cop in the TV series while Siddiqui plays a Mumbai-based crime lord. Pankaj Tripathi was seen in the role of a godman in the of the popular Netflix series Sacred Games. He has said that the role was his most challenging and toughest. The series also featured actors like Kubra Sait, Surveen Chawla, Radhika Apte, Kalki Koekchlin and Ranvir Shorey.

Gangs of Wasseypur

Anurag Kashyap’s dark thriller featured Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Richa Chadda, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Huma Qureshi and Vineet Kumar Singh. The two-part revenge saga is one of Kashyap's most successful projects and enjoys a cult following. Written by Kashyap and Zeishan Quadri, the 2012 film showed the underlying power struggles, politics and vengeance between three families.

Manmarziyaan

The film featured Abhishek Bachchan, Taapee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. In the Anurag Kashyap directorial, Taapsee played the protagonist, a woman who has an extra-marital affair, while Abhishek essayed the role of Robbie, a loving husband. The role of Pannu's on-screen boyfriend was played by Vicky Kaushal.