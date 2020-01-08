After Modi-Shah, Deepika graces Anurag Kashyap's Twitter DP

Mumbai: Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap has again changed the display picture -- this time with Deepika Padukone's -- on his Twitter handle to show his support to her move to visit the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus in Delhi on Tursday evening.

Deepika had visited JNU after violence erupted on the campus on January 5 and met the injured students.

Anurag posted his new DP on his Twitter handle @anuragkashyap72.

He had changed his display picture on Monday morning as well -- showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in masks -- drawing criticism from a section of Twitterati.