Anurag Kashyap undergoes angioplasty after mild chest pain, currently recuperating

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap underwent an angioplasty recently in a Mumbai hospital after he complained of mild chest pain. He is currently recuperating.

According to a MidDay report, Anurag complained of slight discomfort in his chest and decided to get it checked. Angiography revealed a few blockages in his heart and he was immediately admitted for surgery.

Confirming the news to the news portal, Anurag's spokesperson said that the filmmaker has been advised a week’s rest before he can resume work. He underwent the procedure at an Andheri hospital.