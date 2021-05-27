Anurag Kashyap undergoes angioplasty after mild chest pain, currently recuperating

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap underwent an angioplasty recently in a Mumbai hospital after he complained of mild chest pain. He is currently recuperating.
According to a MidDay report, Anurag complained of slight discomfort in his chest and decided to get it checked. Angiography revealed a few blockages in his heart and he was immediately admitted for surgery.
Confirming the news to the news portal, Anurag's spokesperson said that the filmmaker has been advised a week’s rest before he can resume work. He underwent the procedure at an Andheri hospital.
Meanwhile, Anurag has the film Dobaaraa in his pipeline. He had been working on the post-production of this film from home, before the surgery.
The film will stars Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati in the lead role. The team had wrapped up the shooting of the sci-fi thriller in March earlier this year.
Meanwhile, his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap, who is quite active on social media, has returned to her Mumbai home after 10 months and reunited with her mother, Aarti Bajaj.
The star kid also documented her journey back home, from the US, in a YouTube vlog.
