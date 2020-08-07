Anurag Kashyap 'threw me out' of 'Sacred Games' at the last minute: Vijay Varma

'Gully Boy' fame Vijay Varma recently revealed that he was roped in for a significant role in Netflix's India Original series 'Sacred Games' but filmmaker Anurag Kashyap changed his mind.
Directed by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan, the blockbuster web series stars award-winning talents Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Khan plays a Sikh cop in the TV series while Siddiqui plays a Mumbai-based crime lord. The series also featured actors like Kubra Sait, Surveen Chawla, Radhika Apte, Kalki Koekchlin and Ranvir Shorey. Actor Vijay Varma said that he was locked in for one of the parts by casting director Mukesh Chhabra, however, Anurag Kashyap 'threw him out' last minute.
In an interview with Mid-Day, Varma said, "They had locked me for one of the parts, one of the significant parts, and Netflix and Mukesh (Chhabra, casting director), and everyone had zeroed in, but Anurag (Kashyap, co-director) changed his mind last minute and he threw me out."
Despite this, there seems to be no bitterness between the actor and filmmaker. Anurag Kashyap in an interview with IANS had praised Vijay's performance in 'Bamfaad' and said, "Vijay and I started our careers with the same films like Chittagong and Monsoon Shootout, in which he was the lead and I was the producer. When I saw the first cut of Bamfaad, I immediately called up Vijay and told him that with this role, a new aspect of him has come out. I think it’s one of the best approaches to a performance by an actor."
Vijay Varma has also been very vocal about his admiration for the 'Gangs of Waaseypur' filmmaker. In an interview with India Today, Vijay had said, "I can’t call him a mentor or a friend, it is just that he is one director I admire the most. I look up to his work. I think this industry owes a lot to his mind and his capabilities. The way he finds talent is incomparable. He has been a well-wisher. He has promised that he will work with me soon as a director, but that is yet to be fulfilled."
On the film front, Vijay Varma plays the role of Rasheed in Mira Nair's upcoming TV series 'A Suitable Boy'. The series features Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Tanya Maniktala, and Rasika Dugal among others.
He recently starred in Tigmanshu Dhulia's crime-drama feature 'Yaara', which also featured Amit Sadh, Shruti Haasan and Sanjay Mishra. A remake of 2011 French crime-drama 'Gang Story', Yaara traces the rise and fall of four friends'' rustling operations across the Nepal-India border. It released on ZEE5 on July 30.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)