Anurag Kashyap 'threw me out' of 'Sacred Games' at the last minute: Vijay Varma

Despite this, there seems to be no bitterness between the actor and filmmaker. Anurag Kashyap in an interview with IANS had praised Vijay's performance in 'Bamfaad' and said, "Vijay and I started our careers with the same films like Chittagong and Monsoon Shootout, in which he was the lead and I was the producer. When I saw the first cut of Bamfaad, I immediately called up Vijay and told him that with this role, a new aspect of him has come out. I think it’s one of the best approaches to a performance by an actor."

Vijay Varma has also been very vocal about his admiration for the 'Gangs of Waaseypur' filmmaker. In an interview with India Today, Vijay had said, "I can’t call him a mentor or a friend, it is just that he is one director I admire the most. I look up to his work. I think this industry owes a lot to his mind and his capabilities. The way he finds talent is incomparable. He has been a well-wisher. He has promised that he will work with me soon as a director, but that is yet to be fulfilled."

On the film front, Vijay Varma plays the role of Rasheed in Mira Nair's upcoming TV series 'A Suitable Boy'. The series features Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Tanya Maniktala, and Rasika Dugal among others.

He recently starred in Tigmanshu Dhulia's crime-drama feature 'Yaara', which also featured Amit Sadh, Shruti Haasan and Sanjay Mishra. A remake of 2011 French crime-drama 'Gang Story', Yaara traces the rise and fall of four friends'' rustling operations across the Nepal-India border. It released on ZEE5 on July 30.