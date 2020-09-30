Anurag Kashyap summoned by Mumbai Police after actress Payal Ghosh accuses him of sexual assault

On Tuesday, Ghosh met Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari to seek action against Kashyap.

"Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale accompanied by film actress Payal Ghosh met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai and presented a memorandum," Raj Bhavan tweeted.

On Monday, Ghosh in a joint media press conference with Athawale, president of the Republican Party of India (RPI), had demanded that Kashyap should be arrested.

Athawale told reporters after the half-an-hour meeting with Koshyari that the governor has said he will speak with Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on the issue.

"I told the governor that Payal has been staying in Mumbai for 10 years. She faced the atrocity some years ago. She has also filed a police complaint in this case," he said.

"Payal submitted a memorandum to the governor, seeking protection and arrest of Anurag Kashyap," Athawale said.

“It has been eight days since she raised the issue with the police, but no action has been taken against Kashyap yet”, he said.

Athawale on Monday met Mumbai’s joint commissioner of police (law and order) Vishwas Nangare Patil along with Ghosh, seeking action against the filmmaker.

Earlier, Ghosh told reporters outside Versova police station that Kashyap has not been arrested despite the Mumbai Police registering an FIR against him because he is an "influential person".

The actress and her lawyer Nitin Satpute on Sunday reached the police station demanding a quick probe, six days after she filed an FIR against Kashyap accusing him of raping her at a place on Yari Road in Versova in 2013.

Kashyap had dismissed the allegations as "baseless".

Ghosh said she met senior officials at the police station and threatened to go on a hunger strike "if justice is not delivered to me quickly".

Ghosh also claimed that she faced a threat from Kashyap and his well-wishers.

She said she was asked to come to the police station again on Monday as the investigating officer was not present.

Versova police is probing the case under sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (outraging modesty of woman), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement), an official said.

Kashyap's lawyer had earlier tweeted a statement that "my client, Anurag Kashyap, has been deeply pained by the false allegations, these are completely false, malicious and dishonest".