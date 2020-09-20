Anurag Kashyap says Parineeti Chopra rejected Hasee Toh Phasee with Sushant Singh Rajput, as she didn’t want to work with a TV actor

In the ongoing controversy over the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has now shared more details about the issues which stopped him from working with the late actor.

In an interview given to journalist Faye Disuaza, Kashyap said that for the film Hasee Toh Phasee when they reached out to Parineeti Chopra, she had said, 'I do not want to work with a television actor’.

In the interview, while talking about the whole issue, Kashyap said, "Sushant was supposed to do the film (Hasee Toh Phasee) and we had to find an actress and we reached out to Parineeti Chopra. She said ‘I don’t want to work with a television actor’. So we explained to her that who Sushant Singh is, he is doing Kai Po Che, he is doing PK and by the time Hasee Toh Phasee comes out, he will not just be a television actor."

Before some days, the director had informed that he had signed in Sushant for Hasee Toh Phasee but the late actor went ahead and signed three films with Yash Raj Films.

Earlier, amid the divided opinions, Kashyap had shared screenshots from his WhatsApp chats with Sushant’s manager, stating why he didn’t want to work with the late actor. In those texts, the director said that the late actor had ghosted him.

The director had spoken out about it after the actor’s death sparked outrage against B-town as many blamed the film industry for not recognising Sushant’s talent, leading him to end his life.