Anurag Kashyap says 'I do not know this new Kangana' as he lashes out at the actress for her recent interview

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been making headlines for her explosive interview, where the Padma Shri award winning actress made several claims and allegations regarding her position in Bollywood, Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide and even took personal jibes at Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhaskar. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on Tuesday took to Twitter to give his opinion about the interview, which has received both praises and criticism.

Sharing his views about Kangana's remarks, the 'Sacred Games' director said that he doesn't know the 'new Kangana' and reveled that she used to be a 'very good friend' of his. He also spoke about the 'Manikarnika' credit row and lashed out at the actress for for talking 'nonsense'.

Sharing an old interview of Kangana Ranaut about the 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' controversy, Kashyap tweeted in Hindi, "I saw Kangana’s interview yesterday. She used to be a very good friend of mine at one time. She used to encourage me by coming for my films. But I do not know this new Kangana. And I just saw this scary interview of hers, which is just after the release of Manikarnika."

"Intoxication of success and vigour seduces everyone equally, whether it is insider or outsider. “Learn from me, be like me”, I have never heard this from her before 2015. And since then, it has come to the point that those who are not with me are all mean and sycophantic," he added.