Anurag Kashyap says dissent is 'highest form of patriotism', Twitter says 'ghisa pita'

'Gangs of Wasseypur' filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is back at making headlines for his tweets. The director, who often gets trolled for being outspoken, posted a tweet about dissent being the highest form of patriotism. Netizens lashed out at Anurag for 'spreading cynicism' amid the coronavirus crisis in the country.
Anurag Kashyap had shared a quote on the micro-bogging site that read, "Dissent is the highest form of patriotism."
The tweet didn't go down well with netizens and they criticized the director for his 'pointless dissent' during the times of crisis. A user wrote, "Pointless dissent especially during times of crisis reflects on that person's nature of being unhelpful, ungrateful and more. Those who will work n help now matter , the true patriots and clearly you aren't one of those."
Another said, "@anuragkashyap72 Wrong. Patriotism, in today’s time, is to shed partisan politics and dissent, come out and serve your country. The #Coronavirus is at your door steps. Just sitting and spreading cynicism will burn all. Rise and help."
"Pointless dissent especially during times of crisis reflects on that person's nature of being unhelpful, ungrateful and more. Those who will work n help now matter , the true patriots and clearly you aren't one of those," read another comment.
Users also mocked Anurag Kashyap for using quotes from 'ghisa pita' quote from Tumblr.
Here are the Twitter reactions to Anurag's tweet:
In another tweet Anurag Kashyap clapped back at trolls and wrote, "Funny is how bhakt trolls , tag a thread of factual information and measures to be taken in times like these ,which is to reach out to people and call it a paid trend. And then they go on attacking people who actually call out the false empty show offs of the central government."
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)