Anurag Kashyap says dissent is 'highest form of patriotism', Twitter says 'ghisa pita'

The tweet didn't go down well with netizens and they criticized the director for his 'pointless dissent' during the times of crisis. A user wrote, "Pointless dissent especially during times of crisis reflects on that person's nature of being unhelpful, ungrateful and more. Those who will work n help now matter , the true patriots and clearly you aren't one of those."

Another said, "@anuragkashyap72 Wrong. Patriotism, in today’s time, is to shed partisan politics and dissent, come out and serve your country. The #Coronavirus is at your door steps. Just sitting and spreading cynicism will burn all. Rise and help."

Users also mocked Anurag Kashyap for using quotes from 'ghisa pita' quote from Tumblr.

Here are the Twitter reactions to Anurag's tweet: