Anurag Kashyap reveals why he didn't want to work with Sushant; shares WhatsApp chats with manager weeks before he died

Acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap broke his silence over numerous accusations on Bollywood sabotaging late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s career.
From groupism to nepotism, the actor’s death sparked an outrage against B-town as many blamed the film industry for not recognising Sushant’s talent, leading him to end his life.
Amid the divided opinions, Kashyap shared screenshots from his WhatsApp chats with Sushant’s manager, stating why he didn’t want to work with the late actor.
“I am sorry that I am doing this but this chat is from three weeks before he passed away. Chat with his manager on 22 May .. haven’t don’t it so far but feel the need now .. yes I didn’t want to work with him for my own reasons,” Kashyap wrote on Twitter.
Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14. Kashyap went on to share his messages on that day as well with the manager.
He wrote, “Also My conversation with his manager on June 14th. It will show you things if you want to see. It feels horrible to do this but can’t keep it back .. and for those as well who think we didn’t care for the family. As honest as I can be .. judge me all you want ..”
In the chats, Kashyap says that he shouldn’t have held onto the grudge but talked to Rajput instead.
Kashyap’s statements come a day after Sushant’s girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drugs case linked to the actor’s death.
Chakraborty was shifted from the anti-drug agency's office in south Mumbai to the Byculla jail.
Rhea was recently interrogated by a CBI probe team as she is the main accused in the abetment of suicide case filed by Rajput's father, and also questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.
