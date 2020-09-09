Anurag Kashyap reveals why he didn't want to work with Sushant; shares WhatsApp chats with manager weeks before he died

Acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap broke his silence over numerous accusations on Bollywood sabotaging late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s career.

From groupism to nepotism, the actor’s death sparked an outrage against B-town as many blamed the film industry for not recognising Sushant’s talent, leading him to end his life.

Amid the divided opinions, Kashyap shared screenshots from his WhatsApp chats with Sushant’s manager, stating why he didn’t want to work with the late actor.

“I am sorry that I am doing this but this chat is from three weeks before he passed away. Chat with his manager on 22 May .. haven’t don’t it so far but feel the need now .. yes I didn’t want to work with him for my own reasons,” Kashyap wrote on Twitter.