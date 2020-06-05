Anurag Kashyap reveals why demonetisation is a part of a marriage story in 'Choked'

For director Anurag Kashyap, demonetisation had to be a part of a movie dealing with money and marriage, but he says the characters in "Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai" don't reflect his politics as they are more concerned about daily survival.

The film, Kashyap's exploration of a marriage in a middle class household and how it is shaped by financial concerns, revolves around a bank cashier, Sarita, and her unemployed husband, Sushant, played by "Mirziya" star Saiyami Kher and "Moothon" actor Roshan Mathew.

Struggling to pay her bills, Sarita's life takes a turn when she chances upon a secret source of seemingly unlimited cash in her home.

Kashyap said the film, which began streaming on Netflix from Friday, took some time to be made as he was busy with other projects, and when demonetisation was announced in 2016, it led to further changes in the script by Nihit Bhave.

"When you are making a movie which is about money and marriage then demonetisation has to be a part of it. We wanted to use it as much as it was a part of a middle class life," Kashyap said when asked about bringing demonetisation into the story.

"It was very clear that my personal politics, which I put on Twitter, can't be the politics of the characters in my films. They are not that privileged. If someone is struggling with daily survival, they don't have time to think about politics. They look at what will benefit them. It's the job of filmmakers to chronicle the times -- where is it based, the city, milieu and time," he told PTI in an interview.