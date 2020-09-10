Anurag Kashyap reacts to viral hashtag '#HappyBirthdayCharsiAnurag'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap had a sarcastic retort to a viral trend on Thursday that started when many on social media tagged him with a drug reference while wishing him on his birthday.

The hashtag #HappyBirthdayCharsiAnurag went viral on Thursday as Kashyap turned 48.

Reacting to the trend, Anurag Kashyap tweeted: "Uff itna charsi pyaar.. kaash ki hosh mein bhi itna hi pyaar mile aap sabse (so much of hashish-induced love.. wish to get this love from all of you even when you are in your senses).. thank you for your #HappyBirthdayCharsiAnurag."