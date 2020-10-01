Anurag Kashyap reaches Versova Police Station for questioning after Payal Ghosh accuses him of sexual assault

Film director Anurag Kashyap has reached Mumbai's Versova Police station. He is appearing before the police for questioning in connection with a sexual assault case filed against him by actor Payal Ghosh. She had accused him of assault earlier in September, sharing a Twitter post and urging Prime Minister Modi to take action.

Days later, Ghosh had filed a complaint before the Mumbai Police. The FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty,), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement), the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.



More recently, on September 29, she met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday seeking Y-category security. The meeting took place at the Raj Bhavan and Payal was accompanied by Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale.