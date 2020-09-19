'Anurag Kashyap forced himself on me...': Actor Payal Ghosh alleges sexual assault, to file complaint with NCW

In a rather startling turn of events, actor Payal Ghosh on Saturday accused director Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, and expressed her intent to file a complaint. So far there has so far been no response from Kashyap with regards the allegation.

The actor who has been a part of several Hindi, Telegu and Kannada films as well as BBC telefilm Sharpe's Peril and TV show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya had, in a Twitter post, urged Prime Minister Modi to take action.

"Anurag Kashyap has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help!" she had tweeted. The post by Ghosh does not elaborate on when or where the alleged incident took place.

Following this, the National Commission for Women had taken cognizance, with Chairperson Rekha Sharma responding to the post. "You may send me the detailed complaint at chairperson-ncw@nic.in and @NCWIndia will look into it," she wrote. This in turn prompted a response from Ghosh wherein she said that she would do as suggested by Sharma.