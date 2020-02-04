Anurag Kashyap backs Kunal Kamra, filmmaker refuses to fly with IndiGo

After Kamra's diatribe against Arnab, IndiGo banned the comedian from flying for six months.

In an interview to The Telegraph, Kashyap, who was in Kolkata for an event on Monday, spoke about his decision to boycott IndiGo.

"I was booked on IndiGo by the organisers. After Kamra was banned, I told the organisers I will not fly IndiGo. I told them I will not fly this airline because I thought the ban was very unreasonable. My thing is: there is nothing I can do about it. It does not make much of a difference. But as I wanted to register my dissent, I thought that I would not fly IndiGo. I want to fly Vistara. The IndiGo flight was on Monday afternoon and the Vistara flight was in the morning. They (the organisers) informed (me) that to fly Vistara, you have to wake up at 4am. I said, 'I will wake up at 4am, but I will not fly IndiGo'," Kashyap explained.