Anurag Kashyap apologises to Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha for nepotism remark; gets slammed by Kangana's team

The debate on nepotism was rekindled after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead earlier last month in his Mumbai residence. Several reports of Sushant being a victim of nepotism in the Indian film industry have been surfacing on social media. While Bollywood celebrities have been weighing in on the same, on social media, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's tweet about nepotism didn't go down well with actor Tiger Shroff's mother.

Recently, Anurag shared a media report about 'celebrity spotting', which featured actor Tiger Shroff and Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's toddler Taimur Ali Khan. Sharing it on Twitter, he wrote "This is nepotism by media ..? Why?? Because this is what you the audience wants to see .. So isn’t it nepotism by you the audience too??"