Anurag Kashyap apologises to Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha for nepotism remark; gets slammed by Kangana's team

The debate on nepotism was rekindled after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead earlier last month in his Mumbai residence. Several reports of Sushant being a victim of nepotism in the Indian film industry have been surfacing on social media. While Bollywood celebrities have been weighing in on the same, on social media, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's tweet about nepotism didn't go down well with actor Tiger Shroff's mother.
Recently, Anurag shared a media report about 'celebrity spotting', which featured actor Tiger Shroff and Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's toddler Taimur Ali Khan. Sharing it on Twitter, he wrote "This is nepotism by media ..? Why?? Because this is what you the audience wants to see .. So isn’t it nepotism by you the audience too??"
The post left Jackie's wife Ayesha Shroff furious and she clapped back at the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' filmmaker saying, "Yo! Don’t involve my kid in this!! he’s here on his own hard work entirely."
Anurag then apologized to Ayesha and wrote, "I am sorry Ayesha .. I meant it for how media chases “Taimur”. Sorry to have hurt you . Just read this ."
While Kashyap and Shroff didn't take it any further, Kangana Ranaut's digital team jumped in and slammed the 'Queen' producer. They shared a tweet, which read : "Attacked Sushant painting him as opportunist and arrogant. Continuously attacking Kangana for standing up to Mafia. Alienated his own brother when he stood up to the power centre Salman Khan. But, so earnestly apologizing to insiders for a harmless tweet."
Kangana's team added, "Will @anuragkashyap72 apologise to Kangana’s or Sushant’s parents ? No, but he will apologise to Tiger’s parents. Double standards!"
