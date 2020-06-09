Anurag Kashyap and daughter Aaliyah's TikTok dance videos go viral

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has been exploring his dancing skills lately, going by a couple of new videos he had posted on TikTok.

A couple of videos shared by Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah have gone viral. In the videos, the father-daughter duo can be seen matching steps to a peppy number.

While Aaliyah dances like a pro, Anurag Kashyap's style is no less! As the filmmaker tries to perform the steps shown by his daughter, she can't stop laughing at him.

"Father is really enjoying himself #fyp #for you #dad," Aaliyah Kashyap captioned one of the videos on TikTok. "Ha ha ha ha! My dad wanted to put his own spin on it," she captioned the other video.

Both the videos have gone viral on various social media platforms.