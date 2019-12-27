Anurag Basu’s 'Ludo' starring Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur to release on April 24, 2020

Anurag Basu’s next has intrigued everyone with an eclectic ensemble cast of Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

The much-awaited film now has a very interesting title, Ludo which is set to hit the silver screen on 24th April 2020. The first glimpse of the film has been revealed.