Anupam Kher's mother Dulari, brother Raju, bhabhi and niece test positive for COVID-19

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher took to Twitter and shared that his mother Dulari, brother Raju, sister-in-law and niece have tested positive for COVID-19.
Meanwhile the actor himself has tested negative for the same.
"This is to inform all that my mother Dulari is found Covid + (Mildly). We have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. My brother, bhabhi & niece inspite of being careful have also tested mildly positive.I got myself tested as well & I have tested negative. @mybmc is informed.!" he wrote on Twitter.
