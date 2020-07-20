Anupam Kher's mother declared healthy after being COVID-19 positive; to now quarantine at home

Kher who had earlier revealed to his fans about the COVID-19 diagnosis of his mother and brother's has been regularly sharing updates with his fans.

"Thank you, my dear friends, for your messages and blessings that you have sent in for the speedy recovery of my mother Dulari, (brother) Raju and his family. I can't respond to each of the messages on social media personally but I want to thank you all with all my heart," he said in his previous video.

"It is natural to feel anxious when four people of the family have been diagnosed with coronavirus but in these times I got the support of you people and that gave me some comfort and positivity," he added.

Giving an update about his family's health condition, Kher had said, "My mummy has been shifted to the isolation ward and Raju and his family is in-home quarantine. I am sure they are under the supervision of good doctors and they will recover soon." Before ending the video message, the 65-year-old actor urged people to take social distancing and their safety seriously.