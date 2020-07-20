Anupam Kher's mother declared healthy after being COVID-19 positive; to now quarantine at home

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Monday said his mother, who had tested positive for COVID-19, has been declared healthy and will be now quarantining at home.
In the video, he thanked the doctors, nurses of Kokilaben Hospital and his fans for all the support.
Sharing the good news he wrote, "Mom has been declared healthy by all medical parametres by the doctors at Kokilaben Hospital. She will now be quarantining at home. Love heals. Stay safe but don’t be distant emotionally from Covid+ patient/families!Doctors & @mybmc officials/employees are real HEROES. #JaiHo."
A day after Amitabh Bachchan, senior actor Anupam Kher's mother Dulari was shifted to an isolation ward while his brother Raju's family was in home-quarantine after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
The 'Accidental Prime Minister' actor had also informed his fans that he tested negative for COVID-19.
Kher who had earlier revealed to his fans about the COVID-19 diagnosis of his mother and brother's has been regularly sharing updates with his fans.
"Thank you, my dear friends, for your messages and blessings that you have sent in for the speedy recovery of my mother Dulari, (brother) Raju and his family. I can't respond to each of the messages on social media personally but I want to thank you all with all my heart," he said in his previous video.
"It is natural to feel anxious when four people of the family have been diagnosed with coronavirus but in these times I got the support of you people and that gave me some comfort and positivity," he added.
Giving an update about his family's health condition, Kher had said, "My mummy has been shifted to the isolation ward and Raju and his family is in-home quarantine. I am sure they are under the supervision of good doctors and they will recover soon." Before ending the video message, the 65-year-old actor urged people to take social distancing and their safety seriously.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)