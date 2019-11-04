Anupam Kher's 'humbling & gratifying' experience will make your heart melt

Anupam Kher recently gave a sweet surprise to some underprivileged children and took them to a hotel in Mumbai for brunch.

The National Award-winning actor shared a video on his Twitter handle which shows him taking a group of kids to a beach-facing restaurant in Mumbai.

He captioned the video as," Humbling & gratifying to take my morning walk friends to a hotel for brunch. We laughed, sang songs & ate. Great time together. When the bill came, one of them whispered, "Uncle!! Bill zyada to nahi aaya na?" This came from a child who sleeps on the streets of Mumbai. Jai Ho."

In the clip, excited kids are happily coming out of the car and entering the lavish Sun-N-Sand Hotel.