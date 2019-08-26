Anupam Kher shares wedding photo to wish wife Kirron Kher on 34th wedding anniversary

New Delhi: It has been 34 blissful years of marriage for Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher and the 'A Wednesday' actor made sure to wish his wife in the most adorable way possible.

The 64-year-old took to Instagram to share an unseen throwback wedding photo along with a beautiful caption to wish his beloved wife.

Cherishing the togetherness, the veteran actor said that although they have completed 34 years together, it still feels like yesterday.

He wrote,"Dearest Kirron!!! Happy 34th wedding anniversary!! Bahut lamba waqt zindagi ka saath mei tay kiya hai humne. 34 saal guzar gaye lekin lagta hai Jaise kal ki he baat hai. I have loved the lived quality of our lives together."