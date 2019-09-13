Anupam Kher shares video of Shah Rukh Khan's Kenyan fan singing 'DDLJ' song

Anupam on Thursday afternoon took to Twitter, where he shared a video of a fan from Kenya lip-syncing the song "Tujhe dekha to", picturised on Shah Rukh and Kajol.

"Presenting Sharukh and Kajol from Kenya lip-synching the eternal love song from the eternal 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'. Video shared by the man who composed the song, Lalit Pandit. Enjoy music is universal," Anupam captioned the image.

The video on Twitter currently has 5.6 K likes and 778 re-tweets.