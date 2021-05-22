Anupam Kher reveals Robert De Niro checks on ailing Kirron Kher every few days

Veteran actress Kirron Kher has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a cancer of plasma cells, and is undergoing treatment. The news was shared by the 68-year-old actress husband, actor Anupam Kher, and son, actor Sikandar Kher, last month.
Giving an update on her health, Anupam recently told ETimes, that although Kirron can’t go out to meet people, she is on the road to recovery.
“There are days when she is positive and then there are days when the chemotherapy impacts her state in many ways,” said Kher.
He further added that it is important to stay positive and keep tabs on your mental health while undergoing such difficult treatments.
Anupam, who is a big fan of veteran actor Robert De Niro said that the Hollywood icon messaged him after learning about Kirron’s health, stating that he checks on her every few days.
Anupam recently took to social media, to quash false rumours around her health.
Recently, the Kher family stepped out to get their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai.
Kirron, who accompanied the lot marked her first appearance post cancer diagnosis.
Anupam took to Twitter and Instagram and wrote, "There is a rumour going around about Kirron's health. It's all false. She is doing absolutely fine. In fact, she got her second vaccination done for Covid this afternoon. I will request people not to spread such negative news. Thanks! Stay safe."
In April Anupam had released a statement on Kirron's diagnosis which read as follows:
"Just so that rumours don't get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer."
"She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She has always been a fighter and takes things head on."
"She is all heart and that's why she has so many people that love her. So keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart."
"She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love.
-- Anupam and Sikandar."
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)