Anupam Kher reveals Robert De Niro checks on ailing Kirron Kher every few days

Veteran actress Kirron Kher has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a cancer of plasma cells, and is undergoing treatment. The news was shared by the 68-year-old actress husband, actor Anupam Kher, and son, actor Sikandar Kher, last month.

Giving an update on her health, Anupam recently told ETimes, that although Kirron can’t go out to meet people, she is on the road to recovery.

“There are days when she is positive and then there are days when the chemotherapy impacts her state in many ways,” said Kher.

He further added that it is important to stay positive and keep tabs on your mental health while undergoing such difficult treatments.

Anupam, who is a big fan of veteran actor Robert De Niro said that the Hollywood icon messaged him after learning about Kirron’s health, stating that he checks on her every few days.