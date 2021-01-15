Anupam Kher reveals a die-hard fan wrote letters to him in blood for 6 months!

For those unversed, "Karma" is a 1986 film featuring Dilip Kumar in the lead. Kher played the antagonist Dr Dang, the head of a major terrorist organisation. The film was a huge success at the box office.

Kher, who is a former Chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India, released his third book last year, titled "Your Best Day Is Today!".

He describes it as "a journey of self-discovery, willpower, small triumphs and the strength of positive thinking".

A gold-medallist from the National School of Drama, New Delhi, Kher is one of India's most prolific actors with over 530 films (in several languages, both at home and in the West), 100 plays and numerous TV shows to his credit. He is a winner of two National Film Awards, eight Filmfare Awards and a BAFTA nomination besides been conferred with the Padma Bhushan and the Padma Shri for his contribution to cinema.

Starting his career with films such as "Saaransh" and "Daddy" in India, he has featured in mainstream Hollywood films such as "Silver Linings Playbook", "Hotel Mumbai", "The Big Sick" and "A Family Man".

He has worked with directors such as Ang Lee, David O. Russell, Woody Allen, Gurinder Chadha and Lana and Lilly Wachowski. He is also the author of "The Best Thing about You Is YOU!" which has been translated in six languages and is in its 22nd reprint.

Kher presently shuttles between Mumbai and New York, where he is one of the lead actors on the recently premiered hit TV show "New Amsterdam" on NBC Entertainment.

He will next be seen in Vivek Agnihotri's "The Kashmir Files", featuring Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Puneet Issar and Arpan Tiwari. It is expected to release by the end of the year.