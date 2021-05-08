Anupam Kher quashes false rumours about Kirron Kher's health, as she makes first appearance post cancer diagnosis

As the news of veteran actor and BJP MP Kirron Kher, suffering from multiple myeloma, shook the showbiz and the political world, husband and actor Anupam Kher took to social media, to quash false rumours around her health.
Recently, the Kher family stepped out to get their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai.
Kirron, who accompanied the lot marked her first appearance post cancer diagnosis.
Anupam took to Twitter and Instagram and wrote, "There is a rumour going around about Kirron's health. It's all false. She is doing absolutely fine. In fact, she got her second vaccination done for Covid this afternoon. I will request people not to spread such negative news. Thanks! Stay safe."
Last month, the condition of Kirron Kher was shared by her husband, actor Anupam Kher, and their son Sikandar Kher, in a statement on Thursday.
"Just so that rumours don't get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer," Kher posted on Twitter.
"She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She has always been a fighter and takes things head-on," the statement added.
Recently, Kher posted a government document signed by his wife, for the allocation of Rs. 1 crore from MPLADS (Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme) to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, for the purchase of ventilators for Covid patients.
While many hailed the decision, a section of social media was not happy that Kher had used the word "donating" instead of "allocating". They noted that Kher was not giving the money from her pocket, and that MPLADS essentially comprised the taxpayers' money.
