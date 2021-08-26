e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 10:55 AM IST

Anupam Kher pens a sweet note for wife Kirron Kher on their 36th anniversary, shares wedding photo

Anupam and Kirron's son Sikandar Kher, too, wished the couple on their wedding anniversary.
Exactly 36 years ago, veteran actors Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher tied the knot in a Hindu ceremony.

Marking the special occasion, Anupam, on Thursday, took to Instagram and dug out a vintage photograph from his wedding ceremony. In the image, the couple can be seen dressed in traditional outfits with garlands around their necks.

He also penned a sweet note to celebrate his and Kirron's 36 years of marital bliss.

"Happy 36th wedding anniversary dearest #Kirron. It has been a long journey with all the possible emotions of laughter, tears, arguments, sharing, friendship, love and togetherness! But a journey worth it. These black and white pics have all the shades of colour in them. Stay safe and healthy. Love and prayers always," Anupam captioned the post.

Anupam and Kirron's son Sikandar Kher, too, wished the couple on their wedding anniversary.

"Happy anniversary to these two people. I think I have seen them somewhere...to many more," Sikandar wrote on Instagram.

For the unversed, Sikandar is Kirron's son from her first marriage with Gautam Berry.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 10:55 AM IST
