Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta share first look of new film 'Shiv Shastri Balboa'

Actors Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta took to social media on Thursday to share the first look of their new film "Shiv Shastri Balboa", directed by Ajayan Venugopalan.

"Presenting the first look of my new film#ShivShastriBalboa. A fascinating tale of survival of an Indian in a small town in America!! Delighted to be working with the gorgeous and brilliant@neena_gupta and a very interesting and talented international cast and crew!! More details and surprises to follow!," wrote Anupam Kher on his Instagram page, mentioning in the hashtag that this is his 519th film.