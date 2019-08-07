Anupam Kher, Lata Mangeshkar: B-town mourns death of BJP leader Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi: Condolences poured in from all quarters of the world following the death of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, and members of the film fraternity too expressed grief over the 67-year-old BJP stalwart's demise.

Swaraj was admitted to the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Tuesday following a deterioration in her health. She passed away at the hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Soon after the news of Swaraj's demise broke, several Bollywood celebrities, including Parineeti Chopra, Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Lata Mangeshkar, Swara Bhasker, Sunny Deol, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Riteish Deshmukh, Ekta Kapoor, and Madhur Bhandarkar took to social media to offer condolences and remembered the beloved leader.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher went live on Twitter and shared his memories of Swaraj. Saddened by her sudden demise, Kher recalled the times he interacted with her on various occasions.