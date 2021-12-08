Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, Vivek Oberoi and other celebs condole the death of CDS Bipin Rawat

Several Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles to condole the unfortunate and tragic death of CDS Bipin Rawat.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat lost his life in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday. 13 others, including Rawat's wife, have been confirmed dead in the incident. There were a total of 14 people on board.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a few throwback photos with Rawat and said that he is 'deeply saddened' to hear about his demise.

"Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of CDS #GenBipinRawat, his wife and 11 more military officers. Had the good fortune of meeting #जनरलरावत many times. He had amazing audacity and unfathomable love for the country. Shaking hands with him, “Jai Hind” would come out naturally from the heart," he tweeted in Hindi.

Actress Kangana Ranaut shared a photo of Rawat on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Most horrible news of the year the demise of Sh. #BipinRawat and his wife in a tragic helicopter crash. The nation will always be grateful to Gen. Rawat for his service to the nation. Om Shanti. Jai Hind."

Actress Lara Dutta Bhupathi said that it is a sad day for the Armed Forces. "Prayers for the family of Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife Mrs. Madhulika Rawat, and for the families of the other 11 persons who lost their lives today in the helicopter crash in Conoor. A sad day for the Armed Forces. May their souls #RIP," she wrote on Twitter.

Actor Vivek Oberoi tweeted, "Deeply saddened to know about the demise of Gen #BipinRawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat. Sir, we salute you for 4 decades of selfless service to our motherland. I join our nation in mourning the loss of one of India’s finest soldiers. #RIP #OmShanti."

Actor Kunal Kapoor wrote, "Such a tragic loss for the whole nation. Strength and prayers to all the families. Om Shanti."

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 07:12 PM IST