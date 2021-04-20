Anupam Kher joins BAFTA Breakthrough India jury

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has joined the jury of BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) Breakthrough India, along with other Indian delegates including Grammy-award-winning musician AR Rahman, who has been appointed as the ambassador of the initiative.

The former Chairman of Film and Television Institute of India, hopped on to his Instagram handle to announce the news on Monday.

"Thrilled to be a part of the inaugural @bafta Breakthrough India Jury! Can't wait for you to see the incredible talent we had the privilege of choosing who will be announced in early May. Breakthrough India is supported by @netflix! Jai Ho!," he wrote.