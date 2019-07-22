Anupam Kher hosts lunch for Neetu and Rishi Kapoor in New York

New Delhi: Veteran actor Anupam Kher who has been in New York for the shooting of TV series 'New Amsterdam' was visited by special guests Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor over lunch on Sunday at his place.

Delighted to host the couple 'One Day: Justice Delivered' actor revealed that Neetu never thought that they would meet like this at the actor's place.

However, the meeting happened and even the cook of the actor was 'over the moon' to prepare food for the couple. Rishi too was all praises for the 'correct phulka' the actor savoured after a while.

Anupam shared a lovely picture of himself with the couple on his Instagram account.